Valerie Fairman, Christina Grimmie & 12 Other Reality Stars Who Died Too Young

REX/Shuttershock

Unfortunately, the phrase “the good always die young” is something we’ve said all too often when it comes to reality TV stars. Over the years we lost some amazing people to tragic circumstances. So let’s honor the stars who were taken from us too soon.

They may be gone, but they will never be forgotten. The reality television business has suffered from a lot of losses over the recent years. From Valerie Fairman to Christina Grimmie and Diem Brown, the world has lost some very impressive talents but even greater people, and they were all so young. SO sad. Check out our gallery above to see the reality stars we really miss.

MTV’s 16 & Pregnant star Valerie most recently passed away at the young age of 23 years old. The news was announced on Dec. 22, after Valerie was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in Pennsylvania, according to reports. That is devastating. Despite Valerie’s troubled past, she was dearly loved by her friends, family, and 7-year-old daughter Nevaeh.

27-year-old Christina was also another notable death in 2016 that took many by surprise. The singer, who first earned major attention on the sixth season of The Voice, was tragically shot and killed during a meet and greet at her own concert in Orlando on June 10. Christina’s death devastated thousands of her friends and fans and attracted beautiful tributes from major celebs including Selena Gomez, 23.

American Idol lost a true talent from its family when season 2 finalist Rickey Smith was killed by a drunk driver in Oklahoma in May 2016. The talented singer was reportedly in his car off of a major highway when another driver slammed into his vehicle.

You may remember Ryan Dunn as the insane dare devil who tried the most outrageous stunts on MTV’s Jackass and the three features films. Sadly Ryan passed away in 2011, after his car veered off of a road in Pennsylvania, hitting a tree before bursting into flames. Ryan and a production assistant from Jackass Number Two, died in the accident. Following his death, MTV aired an hour-long tribute special, which revealed never-before-seen stunts and other details from his private life.

Other devastating reality TV deaths include, Real World/Road Rules Challenge star Diem Brown, The X Factor’s Simone Battle, The Real World: Hollywood’s Joey Kovar, Punk’d star, Gabriel Ben-Meir, and more.

HollywoodLifers, who were you sad to see go? Share you greatest memories of the stars here.

