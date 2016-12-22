How Oprah Lost 40 Pounds While Eating Pasta & Drinking Wine

REX Shutterstock

We all know Oprah LOVES BREAD and now, in a new commercial, she admits she has lost a whopping 40 pounds while still eating pasta, tacos and more — find out how below!

Oprah Winfrey looks and feels better than ever thanks to Weight Watchers.

In a new ad first debuted on People.com on Dec. 22, Oprah, who owns stock in the weight loss company, says she has lost 40 pounds.

Oprah says: “Since I’ve started Weight Watchers, I’ve lost over 40 lbs. I can honestly tell you, I struggle no more.”

She famously admitted that she loves bread and has it every single day in a famous video from January 2016. At that point, she had lost 26 pounds. So in 2016, she lost about 15 pounds, an extremely healthy goal and practical way of living life!

In addition to bread, Oprah says: “I’m eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I’ve never felt deprived.”

In the new ad, she is seen doing yoga outside, and enjoying some wine with friends. It’s all about balance, people!

Weight Watchers has been called more of a lifestyle change than a diet. I have actually tried the program and was successful in losing weight.

Each food or drink has a point value. The goal is that you eat lots of fruits and veggies (little or no points) and limit fatty foods, carbs or alcohol (higher point values). Every gets a point allotment per day based on your weight and activity level. You also get a weekly allotment of “bonus” points, which can be used for bread, pasta or wine, as Oprah does.

U.S. News & World Report named Weight Watchers the number one diet for weight loss in 2016, as well as the number one easiest to follow diet!

