Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill: She Wants Him To Make Her A Wife & Mother Like Beyonce

Nicki Minaj has babies on the brain! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the ‘Black Barbie’ beauty wants Meek Mill to make her a wife and mother, despite their heartbreaking split. Read on to see why she idolizes Beyonce’s family!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Meek Mill, 29, technically aren’t together at the moment, but that doesn’t mean they’re over for good! The Trinidad-native still has plans for their relationship — and they’re MAJOR! All of Nicki’s friends are either married, engaged, or having kids — and that bothers the hell out of her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She idolizes Beyonce especially, and would love to have a ballin’ husband, a beautiful child, and live that fairytale lifestyle that all girls dream of.” Nicki definitely deserves her happy ending!

But wait, isn’t the curvaceous stunner jumping the gun a little bit? Science proves woman don’t NEED a man to have babies, but it sounds like Nicki still wants Meek to be the father, despite their rocky history of breaking up and making up. Nicki hinted to her fans via Instagram that she and the “All Eyes On You” rapper parted ways on Dec. 12, writing, “Thank God you blew it. Thank God I dodged a bullet. I’m so over you.” It was reported that the couple officially split during their stay in Turks and Caicos, but are they really closing the chapter? We doubt it!

As we previously told you, having a baby was Nicki’s one and only birthday wish. We’re so upset that it didn’t come true, as we think Nicki will make an amazing mother! Luckily, there’s still plenty of time for her and Meek to work out their differences and get busy between the sheets. “Ever since she was a little girl, she’s always dreamed of being a mother — and that’s something Nicki wants,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. If Meek doesn’t put a baby in her, maybe Fetty Wap will!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek will propose and start a family with Nicki soon?

