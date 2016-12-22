Nick Cannon Spending Christmas In Hospital Battling Lupus — Will Mariah Bring Kids To Visit?

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh, no! Poor Nick Cannon has revealed that his ongoing battle with Lupus will keep him in the hospital over the Christmas holiday. But will he get to see Mariah Carey and the kids?

Nick Cannon, 36, is having a bit of a “Blue Christmas” by the looks of his latest Instagram. The television personality posted a shirtless selfie of himself laying in a hospital bed, showing his arm wrapped up in bandages and stuck with IV’s. Sadly, he revealed that his Lupus has flared up and put him in the hospital indefinitely — including Christmas day.

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been,” Nick captioned the heartbreaking photo. “And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year.” That is really great news, but we are still bummed to hear that Nick will be stuck in a hospital bed on Christmas morning.

Nick and his ex, Mariah Carey, 46, have a really amazing co-parenting relationship when it comes to their 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. For now it’s unclear whether or not Mariah will be able to make Christmas in the hospital work for the twins and their dad, Nick, but we are definitely keeping our fingers crossed. After all, she’s Mariah Carey and she can do anything she wants, including turning a hospital room into the perfect place to open presents on Christmas morning!

We’re wishing Nick and his family a very Merry Christmas and, of course, a very happy and healthy New Year. Here’s to being well in 2017!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers —

