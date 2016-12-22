Niall Horan Reveals Who Inspired His ‘Folk Pop’ Solo Album

REX/Shutterstock

Get ready 1D fans! Niall Horan revealed some of his musical influences behind his new solo album and they’re definitely in a folksy vein. This is so exciting! See the bands he named here!

Niall Horan, 23, looked beyond his One Direction past to find some inspiration for his first solo album. After the boy band broke up (we’re still not over it), Niall signed with Capitol Records and debuted “This Town” and has been killing with it in live performances. The solo artist opened up about who he listened to when he was preparing to record his new stuff. This is definitely a departure from 1D!

Niall explained his love for folk-style music. He listened to Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, and Crosby, Stills and Nash, he told Entertainment Weekly . Influences of these greats found their way into Niall’s music almost on instinct. “Whenever I would pick up a guitar, I would always naturally play chords like that, and finger pick a lot and play that folky kind of style,” he said.

After being in the studio since the spring, Niall said the album has a, “folk-with-pop feel to it.” Things got creative in the studio with drummer Aaron Sterling, 36, as they looked for different sounds. Aaron shook “a coffee jar full of beans” and had “pink twine that was attached to 12 empty cans of Perrier sparkling water.” Niall’s new album definitely sounds like it will be a departure from One Direction’s music!

While Niall gets ready for the release of his album in the summer of 2017. (We cannot wait!) The other One Direction members have started to move on too. Harry Styles, 22, scared fans when the first trailer of his acting debut Dunkirk came out earlier in December. Harry stars in the Christopher Nolan World War II epic along with some acting heavyweights like Tom Hardy, 39, Kenneth Branagh, 56, and Cillian Murphy, 40.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about Niall’s new folk sound? Tell us in the comments below!

