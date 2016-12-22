‘Archie’ fans, prepare yourself… for something you’re not at all expecting. The new ‘Riverdale’ extended trailer shows the dark side of your next guilty pleasure — teacher/student hook ups, a murder, and a lady showdown included.

There may be a cold-hearted killer in Riverdale, but the hookups are red hot. “Welcome to a town where everything is perfect, but nothing is as it seems.” Those are the words that appear across the screen in the new trailer. “Every corpse has a tale to tell, and this one has a touch of evil,” the voiceover reads as we see a body laying in the river, then in the morgue.

But let’s be honest, the real talk here is Archie (KJ Apa), who is seen with many girls in the trailer — one being his teacher Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel). He gets caught by his BFF Jughead (Cole Sprouse), but that doens’t stop him from having steamy sex in a punch bug. Yes, really. We also see the Betty-Archie-Veronica triangle — Betty (Lili Reinhart), his longtime best friend, asks him if he loves her while Veronica shows that she’s definitely the vixen in the situation.

“I’m Breakfast at Tiffany’s but this place is strictly, In Cold Blood,” Veronica (Camila Mendes) says to him in the trailer and yes, she later tells him he’s dangerous and they make out. Sure, we don’t know what order these all fall in, but we know the show is going to be full of sex, lies, slapping, and tears. Oh yeah, and a murder; the queen bee of the school’s twin brother is shot and there’s a good chance we’ve already met the killer. At one point, Archie and Jughead are actually asked if they did it. Only time will tell.

Riverdale premieres on January 26 on The CW.