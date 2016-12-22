Donald Trump: Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Rockettes Will Perform At Inauguration

REX/Shutterstock

Celebrities are rejecting invites right and left to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on January 20, but the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Rockettes have said yes! Get all of the exciting details right here.

The announcement was officially made today, Dec. 22, that the Mormon Tabernacle Choir would be performing at the swearing in ceremony. Which is…not that impressive, to be honest. “The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U. S. presidents,” president Ron Jarrett said in a statement. “Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.” This will be the Choir’s sixth inauguration performance.

Soon after, the Radio City Rockettes also joined the list, as Boris Epshteyn, the Communications Director of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, told CNN in an interview. “We’re extremely excited,” he said. “The Rockettes are a wonderful group who have been part of American culture for decades. We’re very excited and honored.” Specifics are still being determined, but they will be performing at at least one inaugural event.

As we previously told you, America’s Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho will perform the national anthem. “I have recently been asked by the president-elect to perform the national anthem for the swearing in ceremony at the inauguration,” Jackie shared in a recent interview. “I’m so excited. It’s going to be awesome!”

Still, rumor has it that the Committee is scrambling for performers, as stars like Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John and Garth Brooks reportedly turn down invites. We’ll keep you posted!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about the update in performers? Tell us if you think the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the NYC Rockettes are a good choice.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.