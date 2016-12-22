Splash News

Liam Hemsworth might be finally getting his wish to have fiancee Miley Cyrus move to his beloved Australia. She’s been offered a judging spot on that country’s version of ‘The Voice’ according to a new report, and her honey is thrilled at the idea of heading home! Keep reading for the details.

Miley Cyrus, 24, did such an incredible job as a judge on season 11 of NBC’s The Voice, and now the down under version wants her to come be a part of their panel. “Miley has been offered an extremely lucrative deal to be a judge on TheVoice in Australia for season six,” a source close to the pop star tells Radar Online. If she takes the job, she would be joining the likes of Boy George, 55 and Seal, 53, who have already been booked for the 2017 gig.

“Liam is all about the move. He has been itching to return home to Australia for quite some time now,” their insider adds. It’s no secret that the 26-year-old hunk totally prefers the quiet life in Sydney, as his entire family lives there including his acting brother Chris, 33. The Hemsworth clan is really tight and we’re sure they would love to have Miley and Liam living close by instead of across the ocean in Malibu, CA.

But Miley is also incredibly close to her family, especially her mom Tish, 49. “Miley’s mom really does not want her leaving, but she is going to go where the money is,” the source, adds, noting “Her main priority in life right is marrying Liam and if she can go back to Australia with him and make a fortune, she sees this as a win-win situation.” We know Miley and Liam have had plans in the mix to tie the knot down under, so this could be the perfect opportunity to do it! She’s sitting out the upcoming season 12 of NBC’s The Voice, so who knows what 2017 could have in store for her.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley would take the judging job on The Voice Australia? Or do you think she’d become too homesick for Los Angeles?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.