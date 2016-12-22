Mila Kunis Flaunts Slim Post-Baby Body Just 3 Weeks After Giving Birth To Son — New Pics

FameFlyNet

Mila Kunis is looking GOOD! Although the actress only gave birth last month, the mom-of-two has already slipped into her skinny jeans — and seriously, she definitely could have fooled us that she welcomed her & Ashton Kutcher’s baby boy just 3 weeks ago. We’re dying to know her secret!

Sporting a printed sweatshirt and light wash skinny jeans, Mila Kunis, 33, stepped out for an early morning smoothie run on Dec. 21, and there was absolutely no trace of her baby bump! The Bad Moms actress, who looked like she was about to pop just weeks ago, gave birth to her and Ashton Kutcher‘s, 38, second child on Nov. 30, and already Mila is slimming down in a major way!

The acting duo, who were already proud parents to daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 2, welcomed a baby boy and named him Dimitri Portwood Kutcher. And while caring for two children under the age of three is no easy task, motherhood looks pretty fabulous on the brunette beauty! After all, Mila was wearing minimal makeup with her brown locks long and wavy, and she still managed to look well-rested and beautiful.

In her hands Mila carried three Jamba Juice smoothies as she walked to her car in Studio City, California. Earlier this week, a representative for Mila denied the “insane” claims that she and Ashton were ALREADY trying for a third baby. For now, they’re apparently just focusing on enjoying their first Christmas as a family-of-four. And we totally get that!

After all, according to Ashton himself, he and Mila might not even try for third child at all since they now have both a boy and a girl. “I was actually hoping for [our second child to be] a girl,” the actor told Seth Meyers back in October. “Because first of all, our first girl is unbelievable. But also I figured if we had a girl second, [Mila] might give me one more shot at having a boy and now I don’t know! It’s even money. She might cut me off!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — doesn’t Mila look fantastic? Are you surprised she looks THIS amazing after three weeks?

