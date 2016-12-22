Meek Mill ‘Scared’ To Propose To Nicki Minaj: Why He’s Terrified To Pop The Question

Courtesy of Instagram

Meek Mill is head over heels in love with Nicki Minaj, but he’s ‘scared’ to propose for several reasons, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why the ‘All Eyes On You’ rapper is terrified to pop the question at this stage in their relationship!

Meek Mill, 29, loves having a boss chick like Nicki Minaj, 34, on his arm, but he’s feeling a little unsure about taking their relationship to the next level, especially since they’ve got a good thing going on. “He wants to set the record straight: he loves Nicki. Meek would love to spend the rest of his life with her but like most men, he’s scared,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s afraid of committing to eternity because he doesn’t want to hurt Nicki or break her heart. Nicki’s really all he knows. She’s been with him since day one and she’s supported him when he was at his worst. He’s from the school of: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Our source continued, “Meek’s definitely feeling the pressure from her to take their relationship to the next level, but he’s stuck. There’s something about that marriage certificate that f*cks up a relationship. It’s been proven since humanity began.” That’s a stigma these days, but it’s definitely not always true! Meanwhile, guys are lining up around the block for an opportunity to date Queen Barb, hence the recent romance rumors with Fetty Wap after their reported collaboration.

Fans were very concerned about the status of Nicki and Meek’s relationship, especially after she posted a cryptic message via Instagram on Dec. 12. “Thank God you blew it. Thank God I dodged a bullet. I’m so over you,” she wrote, paying homage to Beyoncé. However, her post could be about another ex! As we previously reported, “Nicki fell mad hard for Meek and loves him, but she doesn’t have all day to wait around for him to wife her,” an insider told us. “She could spend the rest of her life with him, but it’s up to him to ask!” Time to cue Bey’s song “Single Ladies!”

