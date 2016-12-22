Courtesy of Instagram

Is Lady Gaga playing a new ‘Love Game?’ The spunky singer was spotted getting cozy with a mystery man over a romantic date night in LA, according to a new report. Read on to see if she’s officially closing the chapter on ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney!

Did Lady Gaga, 30, just find her New Year’s kiss?! A new report (Dec. 21) claims the “Perfect Illusion” stunner was snuggling up to a hunky mystery man. The rumored couple was spotted on a romantic date on Dec. 19 at West Hollywood’s hotspot, the Tower Bar, where they definitely looked like more than just friends, according to Page Six. “It looked like she was on a date with a very handsome man,” a source tells the site. “They looked very cozy and canoodly.” So cute!

As thrilled as we are that Lady might have a sexy cuddle buddy during these wintery months, we’re a little bummed out that Taylor Kinney, 35, isn’t in the picture. The former couple called off their engagement in July, but later insisted that they were trying to work things out. “Pray for us,” wrote Lady on an Instagram picture to all her fans. Even Lady’s “A Million Reasons” song of her new Joanne album is rumored to be about The Vampire Diaries stud. Regardless of their official relationship status, the tattooed beauty and the handsome actor will forever respect each other and care for one another.

Killing two birds with one stone, Lady is killing it in more than just the love department. The blonde bombshell absolutely SLAYED at Tony Bennett‘s 90th birthday special. Not only did the stun in two different gowns, she also brought the house down with Frank Sinatra’s “The Lady is a Tramp.” This song is especially close to Lady and Tony’s hearts, as they recorded a duet to it. There’s no stopping her awesomeness!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lady’s potential date? Is she moving on from Taylor?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.