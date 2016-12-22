Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert, & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

It’s been such a slow week for celeb events because of the holidays, but that didn’t stop a few of our favorite celebs from stepping out in amazing outfits. We rounded up our top 10 faves & we can’t decide who was the best dressed of the week — what do you think? VOTE.

Let’s start with Lady Gaga, 30, because she looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she performed at the NBC holiday special, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come. She opted to wear two different gorgeous gowns but our favorite was her slinky black gown with a plunging slit on the side that showed off her fabulous legs. Her other gown, was a silky silver dress with a halter neckline and it was so hard which one we liked better because she looked beautiful in both.

Heidi Klum, 43, also opted to show off her fabulous legs in two different slit gowns for her holiday special, as well! She judged and performed on the America’s Got Talent holiday special and both of her dresses were amazing. Our fave look from her is without a doubt her strapless red gown which featured an insanely plunging slit that started at her hip.

Speaking of blondes performing at holiday specials, Miranda Lambert, 33, performed at her CBS special in the most amazing cutout red frock. The mesh red dress was completely see-through and sheer, with a tight bodice and a cute little flared skirt — she looked so festive and perfect.

Last but never least, our best dressed MVP, Kate Middleton, 34. The Duchess of Cambridge headed to a holiday charity event rocking a red and green holly-patterned Vanessa Seward dress. The silk floral patterned midi dress was flowy against her petite frame and she added a thick black belt around her waist, showing off her incredible figure.

We can’t decide who was the best dressed of the week! What do you guys think? VOTE.

