Kristen Stewart Dating Gorgeous Model Stella Maxwell: ‘They Are Having Fun’

REX/Shutterstock

Is Kristen Stewart involved in a hot new romance? A new report claims that she’s now dating Stella Maxwell, who has previously been linked to Miley Cyrus!

Kristen Stewart, 26, could possibly be in her fourth romantic relationship of 2016. The actress is now dating Stella Maxwell, also 26, according to PEOPLE. “They are having fun,” a source close to the new couple told the outlet, confirming the new relationship. Aw!

“When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her,” another source shared, referring to when Kristen was in Georgia filming a new movie about Lizzie Borden. “She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun.”

The source added, “Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around.” The report claims that Stella, who is from New Zealand, is now staying with Kristen in Los Angeles as their relationship continues to heat up.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that Kristen and Stella have been romantically linked to each other. In May 2016, Kristen and Stella were spotted getting cozy at the Met Ball, where they were also photographed smiling laughing together. Later, reports claimed that Kristen and Stella left an after party together, but sadly nothing came of their night out — at least until now.

If Kristen and Stella are truly getting serious, it is Kristen’s fourth romantic relationship of 2016. In October Kristen was reportedly dating St. Vincent, Cara Delevingne‘s ex, but before that she was back with on-again/off-again girlfriend. Alicia Cargile. However, at the beginning of the year Kristen was dating French actress/artist Soko, though the two split quickly before Kristen rekindled her romance with Alicia.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kristen and Stella as a couple? Comment below!

