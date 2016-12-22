Chris Brown’s Furious: He Wants Young Metro & Other Rappers To Back Off New GF

Courtesy of Instagram

Now that Chris Brown is getting serious about Krista Santiago, his peers are starting to pay close attention to her on social media — and we hear he’s not happy about that. Find out why Chris is angry that Young Metro and other rappers are following his new girlfriend!

Chris Brown, 27, and Krista Santiago are heating up, and a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that he’s furious other rappers are following her on social media!

“Chris is very territorial and while his girl is a model and in the industry, he hates it that all these rappers are following her and liking her pics,” the insider reveals. “He sees Young Metro stalking her and liking every pic she posts and that gets under his skin.” As we all know, Krista is a super successful model who constantly posts gorgeous new photo shoots that she’s participated in — so it’s not too surprising that Chris’ friends would be interested in investigating his beautiful new girlfriend!

Still, our source insists that Chris is not here for it. “It’s like everybody in the game wants to jock the girl Chris is with,” the insider shares. “Breezy finds it disrespectful, but doesn’t want to make a huge deal about it on social media like he did when Tyson [Beckford] was jocking Karrueche [Tran],” the source adds, referring to how Tyson and Chris feuded over the “Loyal” singer’s ex back in the day.

Funnily enough, Chris’ ego is keeping him grounded. “Chris gets it — most dudes want to be him or has what he has,” the source tells us. “He’s doing his best to accept and live with that fact.” Yep, sometimes you’ve got to!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Chris has a reason to be mad at other rappers? Tell us!

