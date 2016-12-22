Kim Kardashian: How Rob’s Sister Could Gain Custody Of Baby Dream — Lawyer Speaks

Courtesy of Instagram/REX Shutterstock

Looks like Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s relationship drama may get A LOT more complicated when it comes to custody of their daughter Dream! As it turns out, if neither Rob nor Chyna are considered fit to parent, guardianship could easily fall to Rob’s older sis Kim Kardashian. HollywoodLife.com spoke to a lawyer EXCLUSIVELY and found out how!

While there are reports that Blac Chyna, 28, beat her fiancé Rob Kardashian, 29, before taking their baby daughter Dream Kardashian, 1 month, on Dec. 17 and leaving their shared home, there’s also been talk that Rob and Chyna’s explosive fight was actually all Rob’s fault. Either way, the whole thing is definitely a sticky he-said-she-said situation. And if BOTH claims turn out to be true, neither one could be deemed fit to be baby Dream’s legal guardian. Yikes!

“A judge could determine that both Blac and Rob are unfit to parent baby Dream,” California attorney David Pisarra, father’s rights champion and author of A Man’s Guide to Domestic Violence, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That would require a Department of Child and Family Services intervention and a determination that there were grounds for an investigation into both Rob’s and Blac’s parenting ability.”

And if an investigation proved that Blac AND Rob were too unstable to raise their daughter? Child Services would then turn to little Dream’s relatives — including Rob’s famous sisters. “If [The DCFS] decided to take Dream away, they would see if there were any family members that could take temporary custody,” the attorney continued.

He then broke it down: “So if say Kim [Kardashian, 36], Kylie [Jenner, 19], Kris [Jenner, 61], Tyga [27] or whomever wanted custody of baby Dream, they would have to: 1. Call DCFS and report Rob & Blac as being unfit, 2. DCFS would have to investigate 3. DFCS would have to determined that both Rob & Blac were poor parents. 4. Then Tyga or whomever would ask to throw their hats in the ring with the assigned social worker to take custody of Dream and or King.”

So while it IS possible that a family member such as Kim could gain custody of Rob and Chyna’s baby girl, it hopefully won’t come to that. After all, Rob has pledged via social media to “get better” for the sake of his daughter. “I am going to get better for you Dream,” Rob wrote via Instagram on Dec. 19 along with posting a sweet pic of his newborn. “You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you.” Aw!

