OMG! Former ‘Cheetah Girls’ star Kiely Williams tied the knot to her longtime BF in a gorgeous ceremony! Her wedding photos will definitely make your heart melt! See them here.

Congrats are in order! Kiely Williams, 30, best known for playing Aqua in the Disney franchise The Cheetah Girls, just got married to her longtime boyfriend Brandon Cox in a weekend ceremony in Fort Worth, Texas! Following the reception, the star took to Instagram on Dec. 18, to share a couple of photos and videos of the newlyweds. SO cute!

In the first set of pics, the couple is captured in a celebratory pose. “Guess what we did last night,” Kiely captioned the pic. The star’s wedding gown had a strapless bodice with a lot of bling and perfectly showed off her curves. SO beautiful! She followed the wedding pics with video clips of the couple’s first dance and other happy moments from the celebration. Aww!

Thank you so much @andreanighphotography for capturing this magical moment! stay tuned for more! A photo posted by Kiely Williams (@kielywilliams) on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:40pm PST

❤️ A video posted by Kiely Williams (@kielywilliams) on Dec 18, 2016 at 2:00pm PST

See all the cuteness….Snappin all weekend!! (Thesabrinabryan) I seriously am way too excited!! A video posted by Scene Girls Tv (@sabrina.bryan) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:00pm PST

But that wasn’t even the best part! One of Kiely’s bridesmaids at her wedding was none other than fellow Cheetah Girl, Sabrina Bryan, 32! OMG! Sabrina, who played Dorinda in the movie, chronicled the whole wedding experience on Instagram and Snapchat, and even shared a couple of cute videos of the the two goofing around before the big day. Cheetah-licious!

Kiely’s nuptials come only one month after fellow band member Adrienne Bailon, 33, got married to her BF Israel Houghton, 45. The two exchanged vows in a quaint ceremony of 70 guests in Paris in Nov. 2016. SO sweet! Unfortunately, neither Adrienne nor Raven Symone, 31, seemed to be present at Kiely’s wedding, but they were probably there for their sister in spirit!

Congratulations to the happy couple! We wish you nothing but the best!

