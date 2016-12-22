Kris Jenner Reveals Khloe Has A House In Cleveland: Living With Tristan Thompson?

OMG! Did Kris Jenner just spill the beans on how serious Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s romance is these days? Click inside to WATCH!

Has Khloe Kardashian, 32, left the bright lights of Hollywood behind for her new love? In a new video reviewing all of the Kardashian family Christmas decor, Kris Jenner, 60, let it slip that Khloe has a house in Cleveland, Ohio! This is huge news because her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 25, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, so that’s where he lives. Whoa!

“We love these so much that he also recreated it at Khloe’s house in Cleveland this year,” Kris said, referring to three stunning white reindeer in her living room. Unfortunately Kris didn’t go into much detail about whether it was just Khloe’s house or if it was Khloe and Tristan’s house, but either way it’s a huge step that she’s living in Cleveland to be near him!

Now the big question is, will Khloe and Tristan spend Christmas in Cleveland? Or will they be headed back to the west coast to be with the rest of the Kardashian gang? Whatever they do it better be good… it is their first Christmas together, after all!

Oh, and how could we forget that Tristan is a daddy now? As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Tristan’s ex, Jordan Craig, welcomed their baby boy into the world on December 12. This is Tristan’s first child, so we’re sure both he and Khloe will want to see the little guy, named Prince Oliver Craig Thompson, over the holidays!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Khloe and Tristan are living together in Cleveland? Comment below with your thoughts!