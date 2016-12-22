Khloe Kardashian’s Advice On Avoiding Holiday Weight Gain — Fit Tips

Courtesy of Instagram

The holidays are super hard if you’re trying to lose weight. With cookies and sugary drinks everywhere you turn, you may need some extra motivation. Khloe Kardashian to the rescue!

Khloe Kardashian posted her tips for staying fit during the holidays on her app on Dec. 20.

“It can be really tough to stick to your diet and fitness regimen during the holidays!

It’s so easy to overindulge on all of the treats at holiday parties and make excuses to not work out. Trust me, I used to do this! I don’t believe in completely restricting myself, though, so I try to find a balance.

Eat Before the Party

Don’t show up to a party completely starving and be tempted to immediately stuff your face with unhealthy hors d’oeuvres.

Eat Healthy Snacks First

When you hit the buffet table at a holiday party, first fill up your plate with healthy options. Round two can be for the naughty food, but by that point you won’t be as likely to overindulge. Even then, I suggest only taking one of everything at a time. I mean if I have 5 brownies in front of me, sh*t WILL go down! LOL.”

“Work Out In The Morning

I always get my workouts out of the way first thing in the morning. This way, I’m so much less likely to bail for other plans that come up. If you’re on the rush, try fitting in this 10 minute workout!

Get Plenty of Sleep

When I get a full night’s sleep, I always have fewer cravings and more energy for my workouts. It’s a win-win all around! If you’re out late celebrating, try to make sure you clock in at least 8 hours the next night. Balance, boo!”

Read more of Khloe’s tips on her app!

HollywoodLifers, are Khloe Kardashian’s fit tips during the holidays helpful to you?

