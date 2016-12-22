Kendall Jenner Flaunts Abs Lying In Bed In Calvin Klein Underwear & Bra — Sizzling Pic

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner Instagram

Our favorite Calvin Klein model is back! Kendall Jenner posted a steamy bedroom selfie (is ‘underwelfie’ a word?) of herself in nothing but a bra and underwear, showing off her amazing abs. Check out the hot new pic right here!

As usual, Kendall Jenner, 21, is just unreal! The supermodel shared a photo on Instagram of herself lying in bed, captioning it, “Waking up in @calvinklein #mycalvins.” In the pic, which she also tweeted, Kendall wears a matching set of a Calvin Klein sports bra and underwear cut up to there, and we want it all. She did make sure to tell fans that it’s sponsored content, but we couldn’t care less because she is such #goals!

waking up in @calvinklein #mycalvins #ad A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:20pm PST

This photo is certainly something to heat us up on this freezing December day, and fans obviously freaked out. “Damn bae!” one user commented. “The most perfect human being,” @danielleadessky wrote, and we can just hear the sigh in her voice as she typed it. Us, too, Danielle.

As we all know, Kendall has a long history with the iconic brand — and is possibly the second biggest name after her pal Justin Bieber to be attached to it. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been in Calvin Klein numerous campaigns, and one of our favorites is the spring one from this year! Here’s a nice #throwbackthursday shot from that:

Preview of Kendall for Calvin Klein #MyCalvins Spring 2016 Campaign A photo posted by ✨Kendall Jenner Updates. (@knjvibes) on Jan 26, 2016 at 10:42pm PST

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is one of Kendall’s hottest photos ever? Tell us if you love this underwear selfie!

