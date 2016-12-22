Keke Palmer Plasters Leonardo DiCaprio’s Face All-Over Her Clothing For 2nd Time

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

Keke Palmer is officially Leonardo DiCaprio’s biggest fan. She has been spotted in NYC on two separate occasions, wearing two quirky outfits that were covered in little cutouts of Leo’s face & we’re officially terrified. What do you guys think of Keke’s outfits — which one did you like better?

Keke Palmer, 23, has been on a rampage recently and she’s totally switching up her style. It all started when she was spotted wearing a completely sheer shirt with her nipples on full display — she’s taking a page out of Rihanna’s style book.

Keke headed to New York City on Dec. 16th to make an appearance at the V-Files store in Soho, when she shocked us all in her ensemble. It was the coldest day of the year, and people were literally freezing, but Keke was out and about in just a tiny little denim bikini top and a baby blue mini skirt. The craziest part of her outfit, though, wasn’t the fact that she was half naked in a blizzard, but the fact that she pinned two little cutout photos of Leonardo DiCaprio’s face and pasted them to her boobs.

The pictures of Leo that she attached to her chest were literally pinned to her bikini top as if she cut them out of a magazine and pinned them to a cork-board like a teenager.

Just when we thought we couldn’t get any more confused, Keke stepped out in NYC, just two days later, in a full, black patent leather ensemble, and her assless-chaps were covered in millions of little Leo faces! What is going on?! She rocked a black crop top with cone boobs attached to it, and the word, ‘Capulet,’ embroidered on the back. She paired the top with baggy high-waisted pants that were cutout and featured garter belts.

Keke went above and beyond when she completely decked out her pants with cutout pictures of Leo’s face as well as cutouts of roses – -could that be an ode to Rose from Titanic? Honestly, who even really knows at this point.

