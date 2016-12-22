Leonard Cohen would be proud! Ten-year-old Kaylee Rodgers was afraid to speak in class, but when she sang a breathtaking Christmas version of the late singer’s biggest hit, ‘Hallelujah,’ she gained worldwide attention! Watch the once-shy autistic girl shine as she sings this spirited rendition of a classic, and just TRY not to get goosebumps!

Kaylee Rodgers, 10, has the voice of an angel that’s being heard around the world this Christmas season! Singing a holiday rendition of the late Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah,” the autistic girl, who also has ADHD, seriously gave us chills! And we’re not alone. Kaylee sang the solo part for the famous tune during her school choir concert at Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, and the performance has since gone viral.

While Kaylee’s voice is shockingly beautiful, AND she exudes confidence while singing in front of her classmates, Killard House principal Colin Millar revealed to ITV that Kaylee was actually super shy when she started at the school. She “wouldn’t really read out in class,” he said. So “to stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing … It takes a lot of effort on Kaylee’s part.”

Apparently Kaylee’s newfound confidence stems from one very special mentor — her music teacher Lloyd Scates. Kaylee’s mom, Tracy Rodgers, revealed to BBC that Lloyd has played a major role in nurturing Kaylee’s unbelievable talent. “She always loved singing, but it wasn’t until she started at Killard House School that she really came into her own,” Tracy told the media outlet. “[Mr. Scates is] like her safety blanket ― he’s amazing.”

The powerful video, which was shared across various social media sites, generated many comments of support and even astonishment. One YouTube commenter wrote, “The fantastic thing about this video is that it’s not just good because she’s 10. And it’s not just good because she’s dealing with autism and ADHD. It’s good because it’s good ― really good.” And we couldn’t agree more! In fact, as of Dec. 22, the vid had already generated over 899,000 views on Facebook!

