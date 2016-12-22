Jerry Lewis has given what might just be the world’s most awkward interview on Dec. 19. After you WATCH the ‘trainwreck’ seven minutes right here, check out the best reactions from Howard Stern, Josh Gad and more comedians.

Jerry Lewis, 90, is known for being a difficult interview subject, but this one really takes the cake! WATCH the aptly-named “7 Painfully Awkward Minutes with Jerry Lewis“, via The Hollywood Reporter, above, and try not to fall out of your seat laughing.

“Throughout the photo shoot, Lewis complained about the amount of equipment in the house, the number of assistants and how the shots were set up,” writes Andy Lewis, who conducted the interview. “By the time we sat down for the interview about an hour later, Lewis had worked up a full head of steam, and it seemed like he was punishing THR by doing the interview but being as uncooperative as possible,” he added of the 90-year-old.

“As awkward and funny — and it’s pretty funny — as the interview is, it weirdly proves the point of the entire package: 90-year-old Jerry Lewis is vital and completely engaged,” Lewis concludes. “He’s just engaged — almost happily so — in being difficult.”

Celebrities have since taken to Twitter to share their reactions, and they’re all undeniably on point.

“This video is the single most important thing to happen to comedy in at least a decade,” Josh Gad tweeted. “The level of disillusioned anger, dismissal, and flat out 90 year old disgust on display is heroic.” “I’ve watched this twice and winding up for number three. Best ever,” Howard Stern also wrote.

Take a look at more celeb responses below:

This video is the single most important thing to happen to comedy in at least a decade. https://t.co/iVM6YCicaP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 21, 2016

The level of disillusioned anger, dismissal, and flat out 90 year old disgust on display is heroic. https://t.co/yivF03ZhsP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 21, 2016

I've watched this twice and winding up for number three. Best ever. https://t.co/hKCRUUb6vP — Howard Stern (@HowardStern) December 21, 2016

Breaking: Jerry Lewis still unbearable https://t.co/7u3sJICQTp — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) December 19, 2016

Note to self: Never piss off Jerry Lewis 😳 https://t.co/fzwQsTxDz8 via @thr — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) December 20, 2016

HollywoodLifers, what’s your reaction to this interview with Jerry Lewis? Tell us if it’s the most awkward thing you’ve ever watched!