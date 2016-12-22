REX/Shutterstock

The holidays have come early for fans of Chance The Rapper and Jeremih! The rappers teamed up for an entire mixtape full of Christmas music and it’s pretty freakin’ epic. Take a listen to the album here!

Chance The Rapper, 23, and Jeremih, 29, totally surprised their fans at midnight on Dec. 22 — out of nowhere, they tweeted SoundCloud links to their brand new holiday mixtape, Merry Christmas Lil Mama. The album features nine festive songs that are bound to get you in the holiday spirit, and you can listen to the full thing right here:

Merry Christmas Lil Mama‘s tracklist is as follows: “All The Way,” “Snowed In,” “Stranger At The Table,” “Joy,” “I’m Your Santa,” “I Shoulda Left You,” “The Tragedy,” “Chi Town Christmas,” and the title track, “Merry Christmas Lil Mama.” Both rappers are from Chicago, so it’s the perfect way for them to rep the Windy City while also bringing the holiday cheer!

Chance actually just released his last mixtape, Coloring Book, back in May, so fans haven’t had to wait long to get new music from the 23-year-old. Despite never even being signed to a record label, he’s broken out as one of the year’s biggest stars, and it’s all paying off thanks to his seven Grammy nominations. “Glory be to God,” he tweeted after hearing the news earlier this month. “I’m nominated for 7 #grammys. Thank you to everyone who worked on Coloring Book, I love you.”

This is actually the first time streaming-only albums (i.e. records that aren’t sold) have been able to be nominated at the Grammys, so it certainly says a lot that Chance got so many nods. We couldn’t be more excited!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chance the Rapper and Jeremih’s mixtape? Will you be listening to it over the holidays?

