Janice Dickinson Shades Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid: They’re Not ‘Supermodels’

Ouch! Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid may be fashion’s it-girls, but icon Janice Dickinson says they could never reach her level! And she didn’t stop there in this scathing new interview!

Janice Dickinson, 61, who’s previously dubbed herself as the “world’s first supermodel,” had quite a bit to say about Kendall Jenner, 21, and Gigi Hadid’s, 21, fashion career. In a new interview on AfterBuzz TV’s The Tomorrow Show With Keven Undergaro on Dec. 19, Janice fired shots at the young models’ acting chops and questioned why the girls always seemed to make it to the cover of major fashion magazines.

“They’re not models,” Janice said blatantly. Yikes! While she was pretty critical, she did say that she adores Kendall as a person. “I think she’s lovely. Don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think she’s a supermodel, I don’t,” she said in reference to Kendall. And Janice didn’t stop there. The former America’s Next Top Model judge went on to blast the girls, saying that the only reason they were in high demand at the moment was because of their massive following on social media. “Give me a break! You think that’s supermodel?” Janice said, apparently looking at a photo of Kenny. “That is not supermodel … She can’t beat me. She can’t. Apples and oranges.”

Janice, who began her career in the 1970s, also criticized Kendall’s whole family, saying that when Kim Kardashian, 35, made it to the cover of Vogue, she wanted to “vomit.” “They’re not models! They’re reality TV stars,” she insisted. OMG, that is so harsh!

#GigiHadid and #KendallJenner can't keep a straight face. Go behind the scenes and see more hilarious outtakes from W's November Art Issue shoot on wmag.com. A video posted by W magazine (@wmag) on Oct 22, 2016 at 4:27pm PDT

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Kendall and Gigi have been put on blast. Kendall has been shaded for her family’s connections plenty of times, and the girls’ success is often attributed to their millions of followers online. Supermodel Stephanie Seymour, 48, also backed Janice’s claims in June 2016, saying Gigi and Kendall were nothing more than “b**ches of the moment.” Actress Rebecca Romijn, 35, also made similar claims in Apr. 2016, saying the girls haven’t proven themselves.

It’s a little hard to say that the models don’t have what it takes. After all, they’re so young and have already appeared in a number of huge shows and spreads including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! But luckily, Kendall and Gigi have some people in their corner including mom Yolanda Foster, 52, and supermodel Adriana Lima, 35, who said they work really hard. So Kendall and Gigi will just have to keep proving those haters wrong!

