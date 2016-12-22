Janice Dickinson has never been one to hold back her opinions — and clearly that hasn’t changed over the years! The model just trashed both Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian in a new interview — and clearly she’s not into them! Read her shocking quotes here.

Janice Dickinson, who claims to have created the term “supermodel” had a great deal to say about the first family of reality TV — including that saying she was “shocked and disappointed” when Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour featured Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the cover.

“Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue, which made me want to vomit. It was crazy,” she said onAfterBuzzTV’s The Tomorrow Show, adding that in a way the magazine and Anna “got in bed” with the social media uproar. “They’re not models! They’re reality TV stars! You know, modeling is extremely hard work, you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion.”

Janice didn’t stop there — she also fired shots at Kendall Jenner saying that while she finds the 21-year-old “lovely,” she doesn’t agree that she has model proportions either. “Give me a break. You think that’s supermodel?” she said while looking at a photo of Kendall. “That is not supermodel. She can’t beat me. She can’t. Apples and oranges.”

“When I was growing up in the fashion industry, it was hard work and merit on your own right, not having anything to do with family, social media, commerce,” she said, adding that it wasn’t about the “96 million social media” followers. So how is Kendall making it so big in the modeling world? According to Janice, she and Gigi Hadid are only models because of their supermodel status. Yikes.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Janice? Do you think Kim and Kanye deserved the cover of Vogue? Let us know.