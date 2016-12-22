Jackie Jerome Rogers Charged With Murder Of Lisa Marie Naegle — Will He Get Death Penalty?

Courtesy of Twitter

Justice has been served! Jackie Jerome Rogers has been formally charged with the murder of ‘Bridalplasty’ star, Lisa Marie Naegle. As punishment, the option of the death penalty was being tossed around. Read on to find out if that’s the killer’s official sentence!

Depending on how you feel about the death penalty as punishment, the following info will either be good or bad news. Jackie Jerome Rogers will NOT face the death penalty, according to TMZ. Instead, Lisa Marie Naegle‘s, 36, killer has been charged with murder with special circumstances for using a hammer and a dangerous weapon. This news comes after Jackie admitted to beating the Bridalplasty star over the head seven times, killing her almost instantly.

It’s being reported that the reason behind Jackie’s gruesome behavior was that Lisa was trying to end an affair with him. The former reality star was married at the time of their secret romance, but she was eager to get back with her husband, Derek Harryman, and be faithful. Most likely driven with rage, or possibly jealousy, Jackie planned a way to destroy her, and her husband’s life. As one of her nursing students, Jackie had easy access to Lisa, and even entered her car the night of the murder.

What’s even more disturbing, is that Jackie and Lisa SMILED together for a photo in the days leading to her heartbreaking death. Surveillance footage caught them hanging out at Alpine Village restaurant in California on Dec. 18, the last day she was seen. After leaving the venue together, the two hit up Jack In The Box for some food around 2:30am. It was Derek who reported her missing when she didn’t come home that night. Only two days later, Jackie came forth with his disturbing confession.

