Ivanka Trump Upgrades To Private Jet After Scary JetBlue Incident — See Pics

Courtesy of Twitter @nbcbayarea/Courtesy of CBS

It looks like Ivanka Trump is DONE flying commercial. After a shocking incident in which she was accosted by another passenger on a JetBlue flight on Dec. 22, the President-Elect’s daughter opted to ride in a private jet instead. Here’s the scoop!

Poor Ivanka Trump must have been totally freaked out on Dec. 22 when a fellow passenger on her JetBlue flight started freaking out at her because he’s not a fan of her father, President-Elect Donald Trump. The 35-year-old businesswoman was travelling with her husband, three children, and several other family members when the incident occurred, and it seems like she’s chosen to do something different on the next leg of their trip to spare them any more stress.

TMZ caught the first daughter switching flights with her whole family in tow when they reached San Francisco. The outlet reports that they were able to exit the plane before anyone else could stand up (with the help of the secret service of course) and walk straight out onto the tarmac. From there, they were herded over to a new ride: a swaggy private G6!

We were a little startled that Ivanka and her family were on a commercial plane in the first place, considering they have more than enough money to charter a plane and they had so many people to coordinate. WE like that they were trying to live like the rest of us, but for all of the ruckus it casued it’s probably just easier if she takes a private jet from now on. We feel bad that she got harassed, but we also feel bad for all of the other passengers who had a delayed flight too.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ivanka and co. switching to a private jet? Let us know if she did the right thing.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.