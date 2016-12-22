Ivanka Trump Harassed By JetBlue Passengers Over Donald: He’s Ruining Our Country

REX Shutterstock

This is so scary! Ivanka Trump was accosted by a passenger while flying on JetBlue airlines, according to several firsthand accounts from Dec. 22. Ivanka and her family received a verbal berating from another passenger — get the details and see a pic of Ivanka on the plane right here!

Ivanka Trump, 35, did not have the relaxed flight out of New York that she was hoping for. An “out-of-control” passenger on the flight was “jeering” at Ivanka and her three kids, according to TMZ, as the family was leaving John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, NY! CLICK HERE TO SEE A PHOTO OF IVANKA ON THE JETBLUE FLIGHT.

“Your father is ruining the country,” the passenger screamed at her about uber-controversial President-elect Donald Trump, 70. “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private!” he added, referring to the fact that Ivanka and her family were seated in coach. Another passenger tells the site that Ivanka ignored the man, who was apparently holding a child in his arms at the time, and tried to distract her kids with crayons.

A JetBlue official then reportedly escorted the individual off the plane. Meanwhile, he shouted, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!”

UPDATE: JetBlue Airways tells HollywoodLife.com: “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

It’s also worth nothing that an hour before take-off, the wife of the unruly passenger reportedly tweeted, per TMZ: “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.” The tweet has since been deleted.

