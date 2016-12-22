Valerie Fairman Dead: Is The ’16 & Pregnant’ Star’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Naveah Okay?

Courtesy of Instagram

So sad. ’16 & Pregnant’ star Valerie Fairman was shockingly found dead on Dec. 22, and she left behind a beautiful 7-year-old daughter named Naveah. Now, Val’s mother is revealing how the little girl is doing in the wake of her mom’s sudden passing. Here’s the scoop!

We couldn’t believe that Valerie Fairman, the beautiful 23-year-old mother that we got to know on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in 2009, had passed away. The sad news came on Dec. 22 that she was found dead after years of struggling with substance abuse, and the worst part is that her 7-year-old daughter Naveah Fairman is now motherless. Luckily, she had a wonderful grandmother looking after her.

“I have her child [Naveah],” Valerie’s mother Janice Fairman, told E! News of the little girl. As a matter of fact, it sounds like Naveah had been living with her grandma for some time now. “I’ve had custody of her,” Janice explained. We’re so glad to hear she’s okay!

So how is little Naveah coping the day that her mom was found dead? “She’s doing very well,” said Janice. “She wanted to go to school because of the parties today so I let her go to school, and the counselor said she’s doing very well. She talked to her twice. She’s surrounded by support and friends.” We’re so glad that the sweet little girl has a good support system and hasn’t lost the spirit of Christmas in the face of such tragedy.

Janice is planning to honor her troubled daughter, but it might take a while because they are still waiting on an autopsy. “We’re going to do a memorial, but we don’t know when yet because the body hasn’t even been released,” she explained. Though Valerie struggled with drugs in the past and talked about it during 16 & Pregnant, her mom says that she “never suspected” that Valerie was using again. Our heart goes out to the family.

