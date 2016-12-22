Grayson Allen: Duke Basketball Star Throws Tantrum On Bench & Fans Are Trolling Him

Yes, this man is 21 years old. Duke basketball star, Grayson Allen, went absolutely nuts after he was served with a technical foul and benched in the team’s game against Elon on Dec. 21, and his immature tantrum had Twitter in a frenzy! Watch Grayson’s freak out and see the hilarious reactions right here.

Grayson Allen, 21, was NOT having it when the refs gave him a technical foul for tripping Steven Santa Ana during the Duke vs. Elon basketball game on Dec. 21! The Duke shooting guard was sent to the bench…and his reaction was out of control. A coach literally had to calm the 21-year-old down as he started ranting and going nuts, and Twitter immediately picked up on how he was acting like such a baby.

Users immediately began tweeting out the video of Grayson’s tantrum with hilarious captions. “When mom won’t let you drive her Bentley after you’ve used your manners all day,” one trolled. Another wrote, “When you pay the refs to look the other way while you’re playing and they don’t listen.” LOL! Check out some more reactions below:

When daddy buys you the Range Rover instead of the Porsche for Christmas https://t.co/rjHAXYjBA2 — Andrew Cassady (@AndCassady) December 22, 2016

When you ask your mom to stop at McDonald's and she says there's food at home https://t.co/hMOnUzeprz — Nick Bass (@Nick_Bass_) December 22, 2016

*christmas morning*

White girl:

"MOM I told you ROSE GOLD not GOLD" https://t.co/Ko9XFzridN — Dan Joyce (@Dan_Joyce2) December 22, 2016

When you learn daddy didn't buy you a Mercedes for Christmas https://t.co/5feFxhetQt — The Fake ESPN (@TheFakeESPN) December 22, 2016

When your mom won't let you drive the yacht to Martha's Vineyard. https://t.co/JI9wUrlL5M — Joshy B From Da Pack (@joshysweatpants) December 22, 2016

Grayson has a history of questionable fouls, and many are calling for his coach, Mike Krzyzewski, or the NCAA to suspend him. Coach Krzyzewski said after the game that Grayson’s behavior was “unacceptable,” and told reporters that he met with Grayson, Steven and Elon’s coach afterward to talk things over. The next day, he followed through and issued the suspension.

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon,” the coach said. “As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

“I’m sorry to him, Santa Ana,” Grayson said in the locker room after the game. “I’m sorry to the officials who had to call that. I’m sorry to our team, that’s selfish and taking away from them. I’m not proud of it at all.” Duke wound up winning the game 72-61, but it certainly wasn’t their proudest.

