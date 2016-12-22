Franca Sozzani Dead: Iconic Editor Of ‘Vogue’ Italia Dies At Age 66

REX/Shutterstock

We cannot believe this! Franca Sozzani, iconic editor-in-chief of ‘Vogue’ Italia, has officially passed away at just 66 years old and we are totally heartbroken.

Franca Sozzani, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia since 1988, has officially passed away after a year-long illness and we are so saddened to hear the news. Franca died at just 66 years old at home in Milan, Italy on Dec. 22nd. Franca is iconic in the fashion industry and has been the editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia for 28 years.

We are totally shocked by this horrible news and while people close to her knew she was sick, the public did not. Just this month, in the beginning of December, she received the First Swarovski Award for Positive Change and then back in September, she attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of the movie about her life, Franca: Chaos and Creation, directed by her very own son, Francesco Carrozzini.

Franca has left such an impact on the world and people’s lives and has worked far and beyond the fashion industry. She is known for being a philanthropist as well as a United Nations goodwill ambassador.

So many people around the world are mourning Franca today, especially legendary VOGUE editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Anna published a powerful tribute, mourning her good friend, saying, “In private, Franca was warm, clever, funny, and someone who could give the Sphinx a run for its money when it comes to keeping a confidence. She was also the hardest-working person I have known, and with an envy-inducing ease with multitasking. She made everything she worked on appear effortless, regardless of whether it was an event for several hundred; a whirlwind trip to Africa to support the continent’s emerging designers; or the creation of yet another newsworthy, provocative, and utterly spellbinding issue of Italian Vogue.”

Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and CEO of Condé Nast, said in a statement, “Franca was one of the greatest editors who ever made a magazine. She was by far the most talented, influential and important person within the Condé Nast International organization.”

We are so upset by this horrible news and our thoughts are with her family at this terrible time.

