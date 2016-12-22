Farrah Abraham Deeply ‘Saddened’ By Tragic Death Of ’16 & Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman

Courtesy of Instagram

The entire ‘Teen Mom’ community has been greatly affected by the death of ’16 & Pregnant’ star Valerie Fairman, but perhaps no one is more saddened than Farrah Abraham. The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com to share her feelings. Read them below!

“I did not have the pleasure of knowing Valerie [Fairman], but my heart goes out to her family with the unfortunate news around the holiday. I am so saddened by this news. I feel such sadness for her child and her family. Rest in peace,” Farrah Abraham tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

In a followup Instagram post, the Teen Mom OG star added, “I feel so heartfelt with sadness of the struggles Valerie was going through I deeply am saddened by this tragedy and I wish that others around Valerie could have helped her and I pray nothing but protection , love and peace to her daughter through this very confusing holiday time. Only 23 we lost a very beautiful young mom with the world ahead of her. Surround yourself with other who will truly care and be a great influence be careful.”

As we previously told you, the 16 & Pregnant star, 23, tragically died of an apparent overdose on Dec. 21, according to a report by TMZ. After the news broke, MTV released a statement to HollywoodLife.com , saying, “We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this time.”

Valerie was one of 19 girls who appeared on the second season of 16 & Pregnant. Others included Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer. Just like Farrah, they have all since shared their grief on social media.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Valerie’s friends and family during this difficult time.

