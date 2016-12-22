Erin Robertson: How She Handled The Haters On ‘Project Runway’

Courtesy of Lifetime

Erin Robertson’s good standing with the judges earned her some enemies in the workroom — and there was one designer in particular who wasn’t her biggest fan. We caught up with the ‘Project Runway’ season 15 winner who filled us in on how she made up with Nathalia after the show and also dished on what’s next for the designer!

Although season 15 was filled with highs and lows for Erin Robertson, it was clear from the very first episode that the judges were drawn to her vibrant, unique designs — and their favorable opinion certainly came along with some snarky opinions from the other contestants. While in the workroom it might not have seemed so obvious, there was no denying that the claws came out when everyone took to the confessionals — and Erin admitted that she wasn’t expecting what she saw throughout the season. “I wasn’t that close to Nathalia so I was more surprised,” Erin said. Even though they didn’t seem to have much of a relationship throughout the season, Nathalia made an effort to clear the air. “She was really cool, she hit me up after [the episodes aired] and said: ‘Do you wanna get together and talk about the show?'” Erin shared. “She [Nathalia] said: ‘I don’t take back everything I said about you, but I do want to apologize and I did say a lot of good things about you, too. I also probably should’ve held back a little bit.’ She was super sweet and just wanted to be like ‘everything’s cool,'” Erin said.



Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week On The Red Carpet

A personal turning point in the season for Erin was the group challenge in which she teamed up with Dexter and Cornelius — and Erin and Dexter were labeled “mean girls” as fans on social media tore the designers apart. “I was so upset about that,” she admitted. “That made my heart drop. I was nauseous. The biggest surprise to me is that if Cornelius felt like that we didn’t hear any of it until the runway. No one worked harder than anyone else and it hurt my feelings, because I actually thought we got along really well. I love Cornelius and I love Dexter, but they definitely butt heads.”

Although she experienced her fair share of ups and downs, she redeemed herself and was crowned the winner of season 15 — and it’s safe to say that this isn’t the last we’re going to see of her, as the designer teased an exciting new venture. Although she couldn’t say much, she did say: “It is through Project Runway!”

“I don’t see myself being only a designer,” Erin added. “I want to do other things, and that’s the cool thing about Project Runway. It can open up doors,” she said, adding that she’s currently taking commissions for one-of-a-kind, custom orders.

It comes as no surprise to hear Erin say she’s inspired by innovation and sustainable textiles, especially after seeing the exquisite detailing she put into her unconventional pieces during the competition. “I really want to be a part of the next wave,” she said. Well, it’s safe to say she’s onto something!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.