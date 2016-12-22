Trump Frightens Nation: USA Should ‘Expand Nuclear Capability’ — Terrified Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

American citizens have grown used to Donald Trump’s never-ending tweeting, but a message he sent out on Dec. 22 has left the public absolutely terrified. The president-elect has called for an expansion and strengthening of the USA’s nuclear capability, and it’s left innocent Americans frightened about what this could mean for the future of our country.

“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand is nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,” Donald Trump, 70, wrote on Twitter Dec. 22. Obviously, the thought of nuclear weapon use becoming the norm is absolutely terrifying, and social media immediately erupted with worried citizens tweeting their concern.

“America has just elected a human weapon of mass destruction,” one user wrote. “Our best case scenario is for you to remain a silly, national embarrassment and not the man who started World War III.” Another asked, “Congress, where are you!? Donald Trump is going to start a way. He is begging us to stop him before it’s too late. We need you!”

Check out tweets from more fearful Americans right here:

.@realDonaldTrump Expanding our nuclear weapons program is how we got into this mess in the first place. You are going to get us all killed. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) December 22, 2016

Serious question for my Trump-voting followers: You still feeling good about this? Like, not at all even just a tiny bit nervous? — Mama Cougar (@Mama_Cougar) December 22, 2016

Donald Trump: US must greatly expand nuclear weapons – The obviously narcissistic and possibly fascistic soon-to-be president has spoken. — ChrisSO (@Sigge339571) December 22, 2016

As a child of the 80s, I really thought I'd gotten past the threat of nuclear war. Oh well… https://t.co/XH7gpjGRFh — Adam Stirling (@Adam_Stirling) December 22, 2016

Incompetent. Unhinged. Unfit to hold a Staples Easy Button, much less the nuclear codes. THIS IS NOT OK. NOT NORMAL. https://t.co/hc6mwTbLDY — Stephanie Evans (@StephEvz43) December 22, 2016

We're all going to die. Decades of work to reduce nuclear arsenals around the world is going to vanish. https://t.co/PbehZjSOzr — Adam Smith (@PPhlensing) December 22, 2016

Thousands of users fired back at Trump, slamming him for making such a dangerous comment and fearing his potential to put our nation in great danger. After all, if we expand our nuclear capability, what would stop other countries from starting to do the same?! The thought is beyond frightening.

Trump will not be inaugurated until Jan. 20, so we have just under a month until he becomes our acting president. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have vowed to try and make the transition as smooth as possible, but with Trump’s antics, it definitely won’t be easy!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Trump’s tweet? Do you think we should be worried? OR do you agree with him?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.