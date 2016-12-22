Trump Frightens Nation: USA Should ‘Expand Nuclear Capability’ — Terrified Tweets

American citizens have grown used to Donald Trump’s never-ending tweeting, but a message he sent out on Dec. 22 has left the public absolutely terrified. The president-elect has called for an expansion and strengthening of the USA’s nuclear capability, and it’s left innocent Americans frightened about what this could mean for the future of our country.
“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand is nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,” Donald Trump, 70, wrote on Twitter Dec. 22. Obviously, the thought of nuclear weapon use becoming the norm is absolutely terrifying, and social media immediately erupted with worried citizens tweeting their concern.
“America has just elected a human weapon of mass destruction,” one user wrote. “Our best case scenario is for you to remain a silly, national embarrassment and not the man who started World War III.” Another asked, “Congress, where are you!? Donald Trump is going to start a way. He is begging us to stop him before it’s too late. We need you!”
Thousands of users fired back at Trump, slamming him for making such a dangerous comment and fearing his potential to put our nation in great danger. After all, if we expand our nuclear capability, what would stop other countries from starting to do the same?! The thought is beyond frightening.
Trump will not be inaugurated until Jan. 20, so we have just under a month until he becomes our acting president. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have vowed to try and make the transition as smooth as possible, but with Trump’s antics, it definitely won’t be easy!
