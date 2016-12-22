Kellyanne Conway: Donald Trump Hires Her As Presidential Counselor

REX/Shutterstock

Kellyanne Conway — known to some as the ‘Trump Whisperer’ — will be counselor to Donald Trump once he officially becomes President, according to an official Dec. 22 statement. This makes her the highest ranking woman in the White House! Here’s what it all means.

Kellyanne Conway, 49, just got the promotion of a lifetime: she’ll be a presidential counselor to Donald Trump, 70, as the transition team announced today, Dec. 22.

A few days ago, Kellyanne actually hinted that she’d be taking on a special, permanent job with the Trump administration — WATCH her talk about it below:

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” President-elect Trump said in an official statement. “She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” he added.

Of course, Kellyanne helped Donald Trump win his presidential campaign, and now she’ll continue to be his “close advisor”, helping to “carry out his priorities and deliver his message from inside the White House”, as the New York Times reports. It’s also worth noting that Kellyanne has butted heads with two of Trump’s other advisers — chief of staff-to-be Reince Priebus and Ivanka Trump‘s husband Jared Kushner — according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Kellyanne is looking forward to her new position. “I am moving to Washington. I’m house hunting there as we speak,” Kellyanne told TMZ on Dec. 21, though at the time she did not reveal that she’d be named presidential counselor. “I’m very excited.”

