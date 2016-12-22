Bella Thorne & Charlie Puth End Whirlwind Romance? See His Cryptic Tweets

Uh, oh — are Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth already over before it even began? He tweeted some interesting statements on Dec. 21, admitting he ‘messed things up’. See for yourself right here!

Did Bella Thorne, 19, and Charlie Puth, 25, break up? Maybe, according to three mysterious messages that the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer tweeted just days after he and Bella were caught PDAing in Miami Beach!

“I’m sorry….You know who you are,” Charlie tweeted. “I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can’t be friends….you know who you are,” he added. “But if you could just come to your senses…you know who you are.” Okay, there’s no way these tweets aren’t about Bella! Check them out:

I'm sorry….You know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can't be friends….you know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

But if you could just come to your senses…you know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

Oh, and get this: Bella liked the apology tweet! Here’s a grab:

Hmm, apology accepted? It would seem so.

As for the last tweet that Charlie “liked” on Twitter? A photo of him and Bella walking arm-in-arm down a Miami street!

Feel like a walking tumblr photo 🐠 pic.twitter.com/cG4RaDYASF — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 21, 2016

Talk about confusing. Anyway, fans went crazy after Charlie put it all out there on the Twittersphere, and many are actually thrilled that he and Bella have potentially split. “This is why you should’ve never got with Bella…. she hurts lots of people. You deserve to be happy,” one fan replied. “Bella can’t be your girl,” another wrote. “She’s horrible for you.” A little harsh, no?

Of course, this all comes after Charlie and Bella had a whirlwind day together in Miami, FL. They were spotted cozying up on the beach, then he reportedly serenaded her on stage mere hours later during a concert. And now, these tweets — what gives, you two?!

