Bella Thorne Slams Rumors That She Cheated On Tyler Posey: ‘We’ve Been Broken Up’

Oh boy! Bella Thorne caught wind of Charlie Puth’s angry rant saying that she lied about being broken up with Tyler Posey, and she’s pissed. The gorgeous actress says that she and Tyler have been dunzo for two weeks! See the tweet and find out where she stars with Charlie, here.

Okay, we were shocked to see Bella Thorne, 19, making out with Charlie Puth, 25, on the beach in Miami on Dec. 18 because we thought she was dating Tyler Posey, 25. Apparently fans of the stars thought the same thing because she immediately caught some backlash when they thought she was cheating, and poor Charlie started to kind of freak out. He shared a series of tweets on Dec. 22 saying he didn’t know Bella was in a relationship, and he didn’t want to be involved in the drama. Later that day, Bella finally responded!

Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

“Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks,” Bella wrote just hours after Charlie’s rant, basically clarifying that she’s single and has every right to kiss whoever she wants! And it sounds like she’s planning to keep it that way, too. “Charlie and I AREN’T DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago.” It’s unclear which article exactly Bella is referring to, but it might be the one Charlie mentioned when he said that he “couldn’t believe what he was reading” in his rant.

Of course, it could be in reference to any number of articles about Bell and Tyler’s hot and heavy romance. As recently as Dec. 3 the couple was seen showing off their love with tons of PDA at a poker event. We’re glad that she finally clarified after all of the on-again, off-again rumors!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Bella's response to claims that she cheated on Tyler with Charlie?

