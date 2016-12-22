Demi Lovato may have seen this Fifth Harmony breakup coming from the very beginning! The singer was a judge on ‘The X-Factor’ when the girl group was formed four years ago, and she made a pretty shocking comment that totally foreshadows Camila Cabello leaving the group. Watch here!

During the first week of Live Shows on Season 2 of the U.S. X-Factor, Fifth Harmony (then named 1432) performed a pretty rough rendition of Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” The judges totally weren’t feeling it, and Demi Lovato, 24, didn’t hold back about her feelings.

“The thing is, I know you guys have potential because I saw your guys’ performance at the judges’ homes and that’s when you guys really shined,” she told the five girls. “But I feel like tonight there was only one person that shined and it really didn’t click for me tonight. I want to see you guys click. I think you need more practice together, you need to come out of your shell a little bit. Right now there’s only one person doing it for me.”

The singer wasn’t going to specify which of the fivesome she was referring to, but host Khloe Kardashian, 32, wasn’t going to let her off that easy. After some pushing from the host and audience, Demi eventually pointed to Camila Cabello, 19, to single her out as the star of the group.

Now, four years later, Camila has left the group to pursue her solo career, and the Internet is totally buzzing that Demi predicted this would happen. Even though fans had suspected the 19-year-old would be first to branch out on her own, the timing of her departure was completely shocking, as she had just performed with 5H at Miami’s Jingle Ball concert hours before the announcement. We’re still so devastated!

