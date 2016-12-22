Delta Airlines Blames ‘Disruptive & Provocative’ Adam Saleh For Being Kicked Off Flight

Courtesy of YouTube

Delta is in A LOT of hot water after kicking Arabic passengers off their flight, but maybe they’re not the ones to blame. The airline claims Adam Saleh was being ‘disruptive and provocative’ in the cabin, forcing the crew to take action. Read their statement, here!

So, whose fault was it? According to Delta Airlines’ official statement, it sounds like Adam Saleh, 23, had the right to get booted from the flight for allegedly causing a ruckus. Delta claims its cabin crew spoke with multiple passengers onboard who all shared similar stories that reflected poorly on the YouTube star’s behavior. “It appears the costumers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting,” reads the Dec. 21 statement. Maybe Delta’s actions weren’t a racial thing, but more of a common curtesy thing. No passenger, no matter his or her race, is allowed to yell or cause a scene on a plane.

The statement goes on to call the YouTube cutie a “known prankster,” which begs the idea that maybe, just maybe, Adam was “shouting” as part of a skit. Adam’s traveling buddy was recording the whole thing, adding to speculation that this was all an act to produce a hilarious (or provocative) video. Was Adam looking to get more followers out of this situation? Was it all a show? We definitely don’t know what was running through Adam’s head, but doesn’t everyone know the rules of onboard behavior at this point?

Adam in turn tells a different story as to why he was kicked off the flight. The up-and-coming star claims he got the boot for simply speaking to his mother in Arabic. Ugh, we’d never say he’s lying, but doesn’t his friend seem like a plant? His lines like, “That’s insane” sound a little robotic and scripted. “Why are you guys doing that,” he adds. We’ll see whose story adds up as time goes on!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think — was Adam purposefully making a scene? Or is this an act of racism?

