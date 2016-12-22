Christmas Blizzard Expected To Hit Midwest: Will Your Area Be Snowed In?

It’s looking like a white Christmas for the midwest! Find out when and where the Christmas Blizzard is set to hit so you can be prepared to build some snowmen after opening presents!

If you were planning on traveling over the Christmas weekend, you might want to get a head start on those plans before it’s too late. AccuWeather is reporting that a “potent” storm is set to bring blizzard conditions to a large portion of the midwest, as well as the north and northeastern parts of the United States. Yikes!

It seems that the snowstorm (naked “Europa”, via The Weather Channel) will start on Saturday, Christmas Eve, December 24, over North Dakota, Wisconsin, and all the way down to Arizona. Rapid City, South Dakota has already issued a blizzard warning in the area. Snow can also be expected in the Plains of Montana, Sierra of California, Great Basin, and Salt Lake Valley.

The snow is set to move eastward pretty quickly, sweeping over the Northern Plains and hitting as far north as the Great Lakes and the Canadian border by Christmas morning, December 25.

Snow will continue over that area throughout Christmas day, filling children with glee and travelers with road rage. The reports also claim a blizzard is expected to develop over The Rockies, and a “wintry mix” will hit Minneapolis over the course of the weekend.

