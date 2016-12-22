‘Flip Or Flop’: Christina & Tarek El Moussa Shocked By Reaction To Their Relationship Status

Courtesy of Instagram

Wowza! ‘Flip Or Flop’ stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa never in their wildest dreams imagines how much attention they would get after announcing their divorce. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLSUIVELY how they feel about the extra fame.

Tarek El Moussa and his soon-to-be-ex wife Christina El Moussa were pretty well known for their show Flip or Flop, but they never had to worry about people prying into their private lives before. That is, of course, until fans went wild after they announced their divorce! Now the public can’t get enough info about the home flippers’ private lives, and they’re not really loving it the extra attention.

“Tarek & Christina are surprised by how much their lives have changed since the news broke of their split and Tarek’s now infamous gun-toting hike,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They had a bit of celebrity before but now they can’t leave their house without people asking them about their personal life.”

And it doesn’t stop with fans, either! “Friends and family too have been hitting them up daily with texts and phone calls wanting to know the latest details of their relationship status,” said the source. “While they understand the notoriety is good for both business and their TV show, Tarek and Christina kind of miss the peace they enjoyed prior to the news coming out about their breakup.”

We can’t blame them. Even huge celebrities who are used to the attention get sick of it sometimes. Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik all took some time out of the public eye in 2016 because it was getting too hard to deal with ravenous fans. We hope they get a little rest over the holidays!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the El Moussa’s reaction to the new extreme stardom? Let us know what you think!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.