‘Flip Or Flop’: Christina El Moussa & Gary Anderson Romance Cooling Off After Backlash?

Uh oh. It seems there is already trouble in paradise for Christina El Moussa and her rumored new boyfriend, Gary Anderson, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the backlash from their relationship is finally taking it’s toll.

Christina El Moussa, 33, might not be moving on from her Flip Or Flop husband, Tarek, 35, as quickly as she thought she would. As all eyes center in on her rumored romance with contractor Gary Anderson, it was forced the two to put their new relationship on the back burner.

“Any romance between Christina and Gary has seriously cooled off since the story about them has gone public,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So, what happened? The source explained, “Christina was not happy about all the negative attention she and Tarek have received since the controversial news broke about their rocky breakup. So Christina has taken her focus away from Gary.”

For now, it seems that Christina is more focused on putting “her energy into her kids, career and away from dating Gary,” the source said. Well, that’s a huge bummer for Gary, but we’re glad to hear that Christina is focusing on her two kids amidst this ongoing split from her husband of seven years, Tarek.

In the meantime, everyone wants to know every little thing about Gary, and as HollywoodLife.com previously reported it turns out he has a history of pretty nasty divorces from his first two wives. After his first divorce in 1999, Gary reportedly spent a very long 10 years in court battling with his ex over finances and both spousal and child support. Just a handful of years after settling with wife number one, Gary reportedly split from wife number two in 2005 and was forced back into court over the same issues — money, money money. Eek!

