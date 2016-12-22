Charlie Puth Slams Bella Thorne: You Told Me You Weren’t With Tyler Posey — Explosive Tweets

Whoa! Charlie Puth just went OFF on Bella Thorne in a wild Twitter rant, in which he claims he didn’t know that she was still dating Tyler Posey when they shared some major PDA in Miami. Click inside to read his rant!

Charlie Puth, 25, does not want to be a part of 19-year-old Bella Thorne‘s narrative anymore. After what can only be described as a brief “fling” in Miami, Florida on December 18, many wondered why Bella was getting so cozy with Charlie when she was still reportedly dating Tyler Posey, also 25. Now, Charlie is setting the record straight and letting everyone know the truth about the time he spent with Bella.

“No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it,” Charlie tweeted in the morning hours of December 22. “I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way.” Boom! Talk about throwing Bella under the bus!

Even worse? He retweeted a fan and revealed, “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.” Wow.

Tyler has remained silent throughout all of this, though as HollywoodLife.com previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, he was truly baffled by Bella’s behavior with Charlie. “[Tyler] feels like [Bella] may have ghosted him,” a source told us, adding that the Teen Wolf actor didn’t know “what to think” about his girlfriend and Charlie sharing PDA in Florida.

Bella hasn’t exactly commented on all of this drama either, but she did respond to a fan asking if she and Tyler were living together. She told the fan “me and Ty never lived together,” adding that they were just “always together.” Unfortunately it seems as if she’s talking about him in the past tense, which does not bode well for their relationship now that Charlie’s cleared the air. Eek!

