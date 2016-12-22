Celine Dion Remembers Late Husband In Heartwarming Retrospective Video Of 2016

Courtesy of Facebook/REX/Shutterstock

Our hearts will go on! Celine Dion paid homage to her late husband René Angélil in a retrospective video shared on Dec. 22. The legendary songstress gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her emotional year, chronicling the highs and lows in her life! Click to watch.

Get out your tissue boxes. Céline Dion, 48, is staying strong while gearing up for her first Christmas without her loving husband René Angélil. To prepare for the new year and a fresh start, the singer treated fans to an emotional video on Dec. 22, documenting all of her recent experiences. “To mark the end of 2016, Celine and her team share with you a retrospective of this past year,” a post on her Facebook page read. The clip begins with news coverage on the passing of her late husband, who tragically lost his battle with cancer Jan. 14. Shortly after, it shows her taking the stage at Ceasar’s Palace for the most “difficult performance of her life.”

One of the sweetest moments is when Celine is surprised at the Billboard Music Awards, after the announcer reveals that her son René Charles, 15, will be presenting her with the well-deserved trophy. After accepting the award, she proudly exclaims, “Honey this one’s for you. The show must go on!” The montage clip also addresses the heartbreaking death of her brother, Daniel. In an interview, Celine gets teary-eyed while talking about her angels, saying, “my brother died on René’s birthday. For his birthday, my husband came and got my brother.”

Fans were also reminded of the monumental successes of her year. Celine performed to sold-out crowds in New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. As if that wasn’t enough to be proud of, the five-time Grammy winner also released her 26th studio album titled Encore Un Soir. The video ends with a poignant message reading, “My voice does not resonate without you. You have made my childhood dreams come true. I hope I have inspired you to reach out for yours.”

HollywoodLifers, are you in tears after watching this emotional video of Celine? Let us know!

