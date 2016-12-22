Celine Dion Refuses Trump’s Inauguration Performance Invitation — Sorry Donald

REX Shutterstock

Not so fast, President-elect! A new report claims that the iconic Celine Dion has turned down an invitation to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, even after one of his fancy hotelier friends promised he could book the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer.

Donald Trump, 70, might be getting the White House, but it doesn’t sound like his inauguration on January 20 will be much of an occasion. Celine Dion, 48, has declined an offer to perform at the President-elect’s big day, reports Us Weekly.

Producer Mark Burnett and his team are reportedly planning the event for Donald, but were not able to lock down Celine for a performance, reports The Wrap. The report even claims that Donald’s friend, hotelier Steve Wynn, promised he could get Celine booked for the big event, but unfortunately it looks like he’s not going to be able to keep that one.

As the weeks close in on the inauguration event, celebrities seem to be turning down Donald left and right. Andrea Bocelli, 58, was originally confirmed to perform, but new reports claim that he has decided to back out due to the amount of backlash he’s received.

In addition to his inauguration drama, Donald also offered a cabinet position to actor Sylvester Stallone, hoping to appoint him to the National Endowment of Arts chair, but Sly said no thank you. “I believe I could be more effective by bringing national attention to returning military personnel in an effort to find gainful employment, suitable housing and financial assistance these heroes respectfully deserve,” Sylvester said in a public statement, confirming he would not be teaming up with the next President of the United States.

