Kanye West, Bella Hadid & More Mourn Legendary ‘Vogue Italia’ Editor In Chief

Kanye West, Bella Hadid, Madonna and more have spoken out on the devastating passing of ‘Vogue Italia’ Editor in Chief, Franca Sozzani, in sweet social media messages. See the thoughtful tributes here!

Kanye West has had a tough run of it the past few months. From his wife, Kim Kardashian West’s robbery, to his own personal breakdown, nothing has been relatively easy. Because of the traumatic events, he and his family have scooted out of their usual spotlight and his social media use has greatly lessened. However, on December 22, 2016, Kanye took to Twitter to express his sadness over the loss of Franca Sozzani, the Italian Vogue Editor in Chief, at age 66.

“Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere. You will be deeply missed,” the rapper-turned-fashion designer wrote. The post was accompanied by a black and white photo of the iconic Italian journalist, who was best known for her outstanding and unique approach to fashion photography and publishing. In many ways, it’s obvious how Franca inspired Kanye, with her progressive and out-of-the-ordinary outlook on the fashion industry and the world.

Franca was a champion for black women in the modeling world at a time when many were not. She opened her magazine and world to Kanye in 2013 when she invited him to work on a new project. At the Dream For Future Of Africa Foundation event in October ’13, Franca praised a newly-engaged Kanye and teased an upcoming project. “We just [figured] out a new project for next year,” she told E! News. “It’s about Africa, art and music. He’s more than music. He’s not only about music.”

Bella Hadid, 20, expressed her sadness at the loss of the icon with a gorgeous Instagram photo and message. “RIP beautiful, incredible, talented Franca Sozzani. Speechless…” the model wrote, with a photo of Franca in a gorgeous gown in a train car.

Madonna also posted a stunning black and white shot of the legendary editor in chief as a tribute. She wrote, “RIP Franca Sozzani! A trail blazer and a True Rebel. You are loved and adored by so many! We will miss you. Respect and admiration!!” Aww.

Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere. You will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/B2Y7OM1uEy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 22, 2016

rest peacefully Franca Sozzani. ❤️ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 22, 2016

No one has been able to reinvent reality like Franca Sozzani, illustrating it regularly in a tasteful and creative manner. – Giorgio Armani pic.twitter.com/Rxh1XNFS5V — Armani (@armani) December 22, 2016

R.I.P. Franca Sozzani!! A trail blazer and a True Rebel ❤️! You are loved and adored by so many! We will miss you. 👑. Respect and admiration!! 🙏🏻@vogueitalia A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:52am PST

RIP beautiful, incredible, talented Franca Sozzani💔👑😔Speechless.. A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:24am PST

