Camila Cabello Started Recording Solo Album Before Quitting Fifth Harmony

REX/Shutterstock

She’s on her way! Camila Cabello was already hard at work on her debut album months before she quit Fifth Harmony. Keep reading for how her first solo single might drop as early as March 2017.

As we all learned through Fifth Harmony’s scathing open letters about Camila Cabello, the 19-year-old had been planning on leaving to become a solo artist well before before her official Dec. 19 departure. It turns out that she’s already been working with producers and songwriters on her own album for most of 2016, all with her record label’s blessing! The ladies in 5H have contracts structured as individual solo deals, Billboard magazine revealed Dec. 21, thus they were free to record outside of the group.

The music mag confirms that, “Epic Records has been planning a Cabello solo album for the better part of a year, putting the Camila in the studio with such hitmakers as Benny Blanco and Diplo, in addition to songwriters Madison Love (“Bad Things”), Johnny Mitchell and Amarr, and producers Futuristics (“Bad Things”) and Serm (Sean Paul’s “No Lie”).” Camila and Diplo, 38, have spent a ton of time together throughout 2016, as she was shown on his Snapchat recording music with him back in March. From pics on her social media, they were at it again in Sept. as well. It was almost as if the pair was making it known loud and clear that they were working on music together, and it didn’t include the rest of Fifth Harmony.

“The album is well on its way, with sessions booked through January. Camila’s first solo single could be out as soon as March or April with an album to follow in the summer,” a source tells the magazine. How exciting! Nothing like striking while she’s still hot and fresh in our minds, but that’s got to be such a blow to the rest of the girls in 5H to know she’s moving on so quickly.

HollywoodLifers, are you interested in solo music from Camila? Do you think she’ll have a different musical style than she did with 5H?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.