Brad Pitt Disses Angelina In New Docs: She’s ‘Ignoring’ What’s Best For Our Kids

The information in Brad Pitt’s new court documents against Angelina Jolie has been released, and he REALLY goes after his ex in them! In the docs, Brad asks to have records regarding the pair’s six kids sealed, and he slams Angie for not protecting the children throughout this divorce and custody battle.

Brad Pitt, 53, is continuing his fight to have his and Angelina Jolie’s custody documents sealed from the public. A judge originally denied his request earlier this month, but he’s not giving up, and, as we previously reported, he filed a memorandum on Dec. 21 with new accusations against the actress. People has obtained the new documents, so we now know exactly what the actor is claiming.

“[Angelina] exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals,” he accuses in the memorandum, adding that his ex “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interests.” The two had apparently decided on privacy regulations for the kids, and Brad thinks Angie violated those by filing their temporary custody agreement with a judge, therefore making it public information.

He also says that Angie has “no self-regulating mechanism” that prevents private or damaging information from being released to the public. He sites her re-releasing and filing of their documents that hold private information as evidence of this, and adds, “Although she had already made them public, she did it again.”

Brad and his legal team have come up with a proposed order that they’re hoping the judge will sign. It is now up to Angelina if she wants to respond before a judge makes a decision. The last time Brad asked to have the documents sealed, Angie opposed, but her lawyer, Laura Wasser, insisted that was just because the 53-year-old’s team didn’t consult with her before calling an emergency hearing about it. We’ll update you as the latest news becomes available.

