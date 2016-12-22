Brad Pitt Files New Motion To Protect Kids: Insists Angelina Agree To Seal Court Records

As Brad Pitt continues to fight for joint custody of his and Angelina Jolie’s children, he’s grown increasingly worried that the kids’ privacy is being compromised. To fight for their protection, the actor has filed a new motion, begging a judge to seal any records in the divorce/custody case that involve the children from the public.

Brad Pitt, 53, is still only allowed approved visitation with his children, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to stop fighting for their safety and privacy. He’s even doing all he can to eliminate the kids from the public eye by asking a judge to seal any court records regarding them in his divorce from Angelina Jolie, 41, according to NBC News.

The actor’s lawyers say in the motion that publicly publishing the names of the children’s therapists and other mental health professionals is a violation of the privacy regulations Brad and Angelina previously agreed on. “[Angelina] appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” the lawyers explained.

The details of Brad and Angelina’s temporary custody agreement — which gives her sole custody and allows him visitation only after it’s approved by a therapist — was made public when the actress filed official documents with a judge on Dec. 5. One day later, Brad asked a judge for an emergency hearing, begging that the documents be sealed to “avoid subjecting [the children] to the negative impact of the intense media coverage and worldwide public scrutiny.”

On Dec. 7, the judge denied Brad’s request, which, according to California divorce attorney, Dave Pisarra, wasn’t surprising. “Divorces are public,” he explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If it was just a paternity action, it would automatically be private and confidential, but that is not the case here.”

This time around, Brad is pointing out specifically that the names of the children’s therapists and doctors being made public would be harmful to them. We will continue to update you with the latest information available.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Brad is asking to have the kids’ records sealed? Do you think the kids aren’t protected right now?