Blac Chyna Scamming Students On Instagram? — See Her Shady Message

Courtesy of Instagram

This is SO not cool. Blac Chyna promoted a shady student loan ripoff on Instagram. The ad, which claims you can ‘get rid of your student loans now’ was sent out to her 10.6 million followers on both Dec. 21 and 22. Sadly, it’s a major scam and people are losing money because of it. Shame on her!

Both have Blac Chyna‘s posts have since been deleted, but you can see one of them inset in the photo above. Chyna’s message reads, “Get rid of your student loans now!! Before it’s too late and Obama is out of office. I need all of my followers to CALL 1-855-578-3444 and qualify in less than 5 mins hurry!!! IT WORKS!” Of course, it also ended with a bunch of heart-filled emojis. It seems sweet, but it’s nothing more than a scam!

The Student Relief Center, the company Blac Chyna’s referring to in her post, is a student loan operator that uses social media to target borrowers, according to BuzzFeed. What they actually do is sign you up for the Education Department’s income-based repayment options, which fix student loan payments at a percentage of monthly earnings. Here’s the catch — you can actually do that yourself for FREE, but because you signed up THROUGH the scam company, you’ll end up getting charged hundreds or thousands of dollars. And as for Blac Chyna — well, she’d make some money too.

“Blac Chyna could have been paid as much as $35,000 for her post promoting the scheme,” Mike Heller, the president and CEO of Talent Resource, a celebrity lifestyle marketing company, told BuzzFeed. Doesn’t that leave a sick feeling in your stomach?

We do have to note, however, Blac Chyna’s Instagram was allegedly hacked last week, but then she seemed to take ownership of the account back. So it’s not really clear if Blac was the actual person who posted the student loan ripoff post. All we know is that it was on her page.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Blac Chyna is scamming students on Instagram? Tell us below!

